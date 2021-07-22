Turns out the Greene-Gaetz "Put America First" tour is costing them a fortune (as in 4 times more than donations)

Perhaps the pairing of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, in the midst of a sex trafficking (with a minor) scandal, with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who believes in Jewish space lasers, isn't an ideal match for a political fundraising tour. At least not when it comes to their pocketbooks.

Not only did three California venues cancel on them at the last second, leaving them to perform their "Put America First" routine on the streets and the beach, but, according to the Daily Beast, it looks like they've spent four times more on their traveling duet than they've earned in fundraising dollars. Or, in dollar speak, they've bled a combined $342,000 working together, while donors have only contributed $59,345 and 54 cents.

From the Daily Beast: