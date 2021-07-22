Watch: A seagull lands on a teen's face during a thrill ride at an amusement park

A seagull thought it could hitch a ride for free on a thrill ride at Morey's Park in New Jersey. Just after the SpringShot took off with two screaming teenagers aboard, celebrating a 14th birthday, the nervy bird flew right on the face of the birthday girl's friend. Trapped underneath the seagull as well as the huge blue safety straps of the ride, which reaches 75 mph, what else could the girl do but grab the freeloader by her hand and fling it away. Get your own ticket, bub.

(Fortunately, although the girl was left with the "tiniest scratch," neither the bird nor the girl was truly injured.)