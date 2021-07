There's a whole lot to love about this new video by The Linda Lindas performing "Oh!"

The group (Mila de la Garza, 10, Eloise Wong, 13, Lucia de la Garza, 14, and Bela Salazar, 16) was signed to Epitaph following a hit performance hosted by The Los Angeles Public Library.

Here's a photo of the band members painting the backdrop that appears in the video:

Here's the video:

I can't wait for their album!