Florida man catches Florida woman skinny-dipping in his pool

A Port Charlotte, Florida gentleman had just returned from a doctor's appointment to find Heather Kennedy swimming in his pool. Kennedy not only had no invitation to Jim Clark's pool but also had no swim suit or clothes to swim in. When the police arrived, the nude swimmer was not coherent and initially would not give her name or state what she was doing there, according to the arrest report. At least she didn't tear the place up like a nude Florida woman did to an Outback Steakhouse in Ocala, FL weeks ago.