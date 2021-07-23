A Port Charlotte, Florida gentleman had just returned from a doctor's appointment to find Heather Kennedy swimming in his pool. Kennedy not only had no invitation to Jim Clark's pool but also had no swim suit or clothes to swim in. When the police arrived, the nude swimmer was not coherent and initially would not give her name or state what she was doing there, according to the arrest report. At least she didn't tear the place up like a nude Florida woman did to an Outback Steakhouse in Ocala, FL weeks ago.
Florida man catches Florida woman skinny-dipping in his pool
Naked Florida woman on a rampage in Outback Steakhouse
There's no evidence as to what set off 53 year-old Tina Kindred at the Outback Steakhouse in Ocala, Florida, but when police got there she started whipping liquor bottles at them and speaking incoherently, all without clothing on. Kindred managed to cause a few thousand dollars worth of damage, according to police, before being tasered… READ THE REST
Cops say Florida woman climbed into store ceiling to hide from them
A woman in Florida is in Big Trouble after cops say she climbed up into the ceiling of a Big Lots store to avoid a shoplifting arrest last Friday. READ THE REST
