Get creative and start customizing your clothes with this handy mini heat press

If you're a creative type who is always thinking about creating and customizing your own looks and styles, you've probably thought about heat transfer before. The process of transferring ink-based designs onto your favorite fabric is so simple that you have to wonder, "Why don't I make my own shirts, tote bags, and hats myself?"

And the answer is there's no good reason why you shouldn't. Handheld heat presses have been around for a while. In fact, with the help of an item like this Portable Mini Easy Heat Press Machine Kit, you can stake out your place as a fashion visionary in no time.

This machine is basically like a little mini iron. Ergonomically designed, this press heats up within 3 to 5 minutes and is easy to grasp during use. Users can cycle through five different heat modes between 248 degrees up to 392 degrees to meet the different heat transfer needs for different materials.

The soleplate distributes the heat evenly, so all you've really got to do is reach your desired heat, press, and hold for a few seconds. The process is ultra simple for transferring designs, glitter, and other items from vinyl and transfer paper onto basically all your favorite clothing items and carry alongs.

The process works for most fabrics, including cotton, wool, polyester, plush, silk, fiber, nylon, velvet, and linen. That makes it very easy to showcase your creativity and unique personality, customizing apparel like t-shirts, hats, canvas shoes, and other clothing, to other more esoteric items like bags, mouse mats, or even stuffed toys. Once you've got this heat press in your hand, the imagination will take over and spark all kinds of interesting heat transfer ideas. You probably wouldn't want to plaster a design on a 3,000-year-old hoodie, but almost everything else is fair game.

Meanwhile, the press still works as a really great and portable mini iron. It only weighs about half a pound, so if a shirt needs a quick iron, all you need is this press and a flat surface to get it done in a matter of minutes.

This Portable Mini Easy Heat Press Machine Kit is regularly $59, but with the current deal, it's now $10 off that price, down to only $49.99.

Prices subject to change