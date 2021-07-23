In "Ever is Over All" a woman smashes parked car windows with a metal pole shaped like a tropical flower

I first learned of the Swiss visual artist, Pipilotti Rist, from her video Ever is Overall. I am entranced by this piece every time I see it. Ever is Over All (1997) is a slow-motion video of a woman taking a stroll down the sidewalk and smashing parked cars with a large pole in the shape of a tropical flower.

As the woman breaks the car windows, she is smiling, skipping, and wearing a beautiful blue dress and red shoes which remind me of Dorothy from Wizard of Oz.

The soundtrack is dreamy, adding to the overall sublime feeling of the video. Even the destruction of the cars feels peaceful and hypnotizing through the way it's portrayed. Ever is Overall is one of those artworks that I come back to again and again, and I'm inspired every time I watch it.

