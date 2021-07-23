I have had a deep love for The Residents since I first saw/heard their magic. They have made some incredible videos and albums, but The Gingerbread Man (2008) is one of my favorites. As with all of the Resident's artwork, the creativity and originality behind this video are astounding. I'm fascinated by the strange, experimental animation styles in the video.
Let yourself be swept away by The Residents' Gingerbread Man video
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- music videos
- the residents
Watch post-post-post-post punk sensations The Linda Linda in their first Epitaph video, "Oh!"
There's a whole lot to love about this new video by The Linda Lindas performing "Oh!" The group (Mila de la Garza, 10, Eloise Wong, 13, Lucia de la Garza, 14, and Bela Salazar, 16) was signed to Epitaph following a hit performance hosted by The Los Angeles Public Library. Here's a photo of the… READ THE REST
Watch this stylish ska video about destroying the (literal) gender machine
In an April 2021 interview with SPIN Magazine, Reade Walcott of the ska band We Are The Union came out as a trans woman. The band also announced a new record, Ordinary Life, coming out June 4. (Jer Hunter of Skatune Network fame, who is non-binary, is also a member of We Are The Union.)… READ THE REST
See Rebecca Black of "Friday" fame as Harley Quinn
Rebecca Black has had a strange decade since she first went accidentally viral with the so-bad-it's-good pop hit "Friday." She recently released a 10-year-anniversary version of the song in collaboration with hyper-pop artist Dorian Electra, who also brought Black in for their own Joker-themed music video. The song is called "Edgelord," and everything about it… READ THE REST
Get creative and start customizing your clothes with this handy mini heat press
If you're a creative type who is always thinking about creating and customizing your own looks and styles, you've probably thought about heat transfer before. The process of transferring ink-based designs onto your favorite fabric is so simple that you have to wonder, "Why don't I make my own shirts, tote bags, and hats myself?"… READ THE REST
Get 3 courses to prep for CompTIA's top certification exams for $10 each
Say what you will about career certifications, but there's one inescapable truth about gathering confirmation around your skill sets. It's a lot better to have certifications and not need them than to need certifications and not have them. Even if you aren't actively chasing an entry-level IT job or looking to get promoted, the knowledge… READ THE REST
Need a 4K TV for your commercial space? Check out these TVs from LG's Hospitality series
Have you ever wondered about the TVs you see in hotel rooms and commercial businesses? If you inspected one of those sets, you might've even tried to connect an external device or access the TV's control settings, only to discover it wasn't quite as simple as you'd expected. That's because businesses know that the public… READ THE REST