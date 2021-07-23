Let yourself be swept away by The Residents' Gingerbread Man video

Popkin

I have had a deep love for The Residents since I first saw/heard their magic. They have made some incredible videos and albums, but The Gingerbread Man (2008) is one of my favorites. As with all of the Resident's artwork, the creativity and originality behind this video are astounding. I'm fascinated by the strange, experimental animation styles in the video.