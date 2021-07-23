Trippy: "Pink Floyd covers Billie Eilish"

Rusty Blazenhoff

This is really quite brilliant. Musician Max Frost turned Billie Eilish's "Therefore I Am" into a Pink Floyd-sounding song. I want to hear the entire thing! 

@maxfrostmusic

#billieeilish #pinkfloyd #mashup #foryou

♬ original sound – Max Frost

(Rusty's Electric Dreams)

screengrabs via Max Frost