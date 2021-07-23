Trippy: "Pink Floyd covers Billie Eilish"

This is really quite brilliant. Musician Max Frost turned Billie Eilish's "Therefore I Am" into a Pink Floyd-sounding song. I want to hear the entire thing!
screengrabs via Max Frost
