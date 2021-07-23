A professional bodybuilder is no match for this professional arm wrestler as she takes him down again, and again, and again. Just goes to show, it's less about brawn, and more about brain (plus years of experience and impeccable technique).
Watch: Arm wrestler vs body builder
