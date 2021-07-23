A company in the Netherlands is utilizing what would otherwise be wasted food to create vegan leather. Fruitleather receives free leftover mangoes from the quality control sector of a Dutch fruit company and breaks it down to a puree to be turned into a durable, cruelty-free leather alternative.
Watch: Vegan leather made out of mangoes
- fashion
- food waste
- leather
- mangoes
- recycling
- reduce reuse recycle
- textile
- upcycling
- vegan leather
