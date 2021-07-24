A man and woman came up with an ingenious way to smuggle two pounds of cocaine. They shaped it into a rectangle, dusted it with coffee grounds to make it look like the chocolate swirls of a marble cake and fit it perfectly into marble cake packaging. Delicious! The coffee grounds were not just for looks but also to throw off any drug-sniffing dogs. An anonymous tipster alerted police who caught up with the couple on I-295 in Maine. Chelsey Cochran, 33, of Maine, and John Cedeno, 25, of New York were both arrested in connection with smuggling $200,000 of cocaine.
Cocaine disguised to look like cake gets couple busted in Maine
