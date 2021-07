One way that I love to unwind after a long day is to watch videos of David Lynch talking about things. Why do I feel so comforted by this video of David Lynch cooking quinoa from 2016?

I couldn't agree more with this comment:

In the 20-minute video, Lynch cooks quinoa, pours himself a glass of wine, and tells a wonderful story about going on a train from Athens, Greece to Yugoslavia.

I feel very peaceful after watching David Lynch cook quinoa.