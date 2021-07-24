If you don't want your child to murder you, then forbid them from listening to the awesome 1980s experimental band, Negativland.
In this recording of a news program, the media discusses how Negativland's song "Christianity Is Stupid" may have been what made a 16-year-old kill his family.
A teenager named David Brom murdered his parents and sister with an ax in February of 1988, after he and his father got into an argument over the music he was listening to.
Negativland played a hand in speculation about their music being what incited that murder. From Wikipedia:
Following the somewhat unexpected success of this album, Negativland faced the prospect of going on a money-losing tour in 1988. To prevent this, they created a press release which said Negativland were prevented from touring by "Federal Authority Dick Jordan" because of claims that Negativland's song "Christianity Is Stupid" had inspired 16-year-old mass murderer David Brom to kill his family. The press release went on to vigorously deny the purported connection between Negativland and the murders. While Brom had in fact argued with his father about music shortly before Brom killed his family, no one had ever claimed that Brom was spurred to murder by Negativland's music. The claim that Brom's crimes were inspired by Negativland was disseminated and discussed in the mass media, seemingly with little to no fact-checking.
The incident became the foundation for Negativland's next release, Helter Stupid, which featured a cover photo of TV news anchorman Dave McElhatton intoning the Brom murder story, with the news station's caption "Killer Song" above his head, and a photo of the ax murderer.