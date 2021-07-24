If you don't want your child to murder you, then forbid them from listening to the awesome 1980s experimental band, Negativland.

In this recording of a news program, the media discusses how Negativland's song "Christianity Is Stupid" may have been what made a 16-year-old kill his family.

A teenager named David Brom murdered his parents and sister with an ax in February of 1988, after he and his father got into an argument over the music he was listening to.

Negativland played a hand in speculation about their music being what incited that murder. From Wikipedia: