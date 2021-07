Have you ever wondered what it would be like to hang out in a Tokyo video-game arcade in the late 70s? This video of raw news footage gives a glimpse into one.

The arcade in the video is called "World Game" and is filled with retro games such as Space Invaders.

I love the way this arcade is designed with its nostalgia-inducing colorful lights and wallpaper. I wish I could teleport back in time and spend a day here. Everyone looks like they're having so much fun!