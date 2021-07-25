Tales of the Wizard of Oz is a cute cartoon from 1961 which features stories about the characters from the 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, by L. Frank Baum.

From YouTube:

The series features stories derived from characters created in L. Frank Baum's 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Several characters are given additional names, including Dandy the Cowardly Lion, Rusty the Tin Man, and Socrates the Scarecrow. In this adaptation, rather than being dropped by a tornado, Dorothy and Toto are blown in from Kansas through a hole cut out of the landscape. Each episode is a brief vignette about an adventure that the characters are involved in, often centring around the Wizard's attempts to fulfil the characters' wishes. This is the second animated series produced by the studio, and the first by Rankin/Bass to feature traditional animation.

I like the simplicity of the animation style. The series has yet to be released on DVD, but hopefully, it will be someday.