A broken leg made extra fun with pogo stick crutches

If the joy in breaking your leg – getting your cast signed, sidestepping chores, lolloping around in pair of crutches – is wearing thin, why not hop up the fun with a pair of Pogo Stick Crutches?

Unnecessary Inventions designer Matty Benedetto shows us how he made his latest project, which guarantees to "put a little pep in your broken step." And broken leg or not, these recreational Crutches should actually be a necessary fixture in everybody's rumpus room. Always hilarious, Benedetto's YouTube "infomercial" channel shows off 2–4 of his useless DIY gadgets every week.