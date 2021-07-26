A gut-wrenching 'Last Week Tonight' on housing discrimination

The horribleness and destruction caused by the United States' long history of housing discrimination are so bafflingly awful that I cried several times watching this report by John Oliver.

Locally, I have seen parks and art to honor neighborhoods that were destroyed by red-lining and imminent domaining. I am not sure how much that helps the folks who were moved out.

It seems to me that the United States could tackle this problem directly, it would only help people and hurt no one. At a time when our economy is throwing more people onto the street than it is minting as new millionaires, I can not fathom what we are waiting for.