A jailed capitol rioter disapproved of other prisoners throwing feces at him

Jon Schaffer is a founding member of the Oath Keepers and a guitarist for the band Iced Earth. He was also the first Capitol insurrectionist to plead guilty and cooperate with the feds.

According to Schaffer's lawyer, while Schaffer was being held in an Indiana jail, he was pelted with feces and faced death threats.

"My client, who is presumed innocent, has just gone through two months of hell where other people were throwing feces at him and urine at him and threatening his life in a horrible, horrible situation," said attorney Marc Victor at a hearing.

In exchange for ratting out his fellow rioters, Schaffer is expecting a reduced sentence of between 3.5 and 4.5 years in federal prison. Maybe he can wear a T-shirt that says, "Please don't throw feces at me."

