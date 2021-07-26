Florida man washes ashore in a human-size hamster wheel

Beachgoers in Florida were treated to an unusual sight that washed ashore on Saturday – a large barrel-shaped contraption with a man inside. The floating devise is like a human-sized hamster wheel, allowing its captain, Reza Baluchi, to "walk" on water. His goal was to raise money for various charities while traveling from Flagler County, Florida to New York, but ended up just 30 miles south of where he started.

From The Guardian:

"The occupant advised he left the St Augustine area yesterday to head to New York," the sheriff's office said, "but came across some complications that brought him back to shore". …

"The US coast guard was contacted and arrived on scene to take over the case and ensure the vessel/occupant are USCG compliant for their safety moving forward." …

The Sun-Sentinel reported that Baluchi was forced to turn back after he discovered that some of his safety and navigation equipment had been stolen. The equipment has been recovered, and Baluchi plans to resume his journey once the weather improves, the newspaper said.

Baluchi planned to survive "on protein bars, tuna, sea water purified through a filter, Gatorade and chewing gum for sea sickness", his website said.