How to draw yourself as a Peanuts character

Mark Frauenfelder

Anthony from Today at Apple shows you how to draw yourself in the style of a Peanuts character. He's using an iPad and an Apple Pencil, but I bet you could also use a pencil and a sheet of paper to achieve similarly good results.

Star with a couple of curves for the top and bottom of the head
Draw the ears with "C" shapes
The body is a triangular shape
Add legs and feet
Then the arms and hands
For hair and face, use this reference PDF
Final result!