Anthony from Today at Apple shows you how to draw yourself in the style of a Peanuts character. He's using an iPad and an Apple Pencil, but I bet you could also use a pencil and a sheet of paper to achieve similarly good results.
How to draw yourself as a Peanuts character
Draw with Lynda Barry in this free two-hour video!
Last month, the great cartoonist Lynda Barry hosted a two-hour Graphic Medicine "Drawing Together" workshop on Zoom! You can enjoy the replay anytime. The session is based on exercises from Barry's book Making Comics. "Come for the drawing, stay for the music!" READ THE REST
This Sakura Pigma pen set is great for drawing and writing
The black ink in Sakura Pigma pens is very rich. I love sketching with them. This set of six has nibs ranging from 0.20mm in diameter up to 0.50mm. They're cheap, too! READ THE REST
Ed Emberly's drawing books are fun for everyone
Jerry Seinfeld once quipped "There's no such thing as fun for the whole family." He probably wouldn't have changed his mind after seeing Ed Emberley's series of simple step-by-step instructional drawing books, but I happen to think they are fun for the whole family. I've owned his books for years, and they are a constant… READ THE REST
