I installed a sunrise/sunset smart switch to control my outside lights

My outdoor lights were controlled by an indoor switch with a programmable timer. The tiny buttons made it very difficult to program and the tiny LCD display was nearly illegible.

I gave up and bought this Meross Smart WiFi Switch. Installation was easy (make sure you have a neutral wire, not just a ground wire, or it won't work). My phone's GPS told the switch where it is and it now turns the lights on at sunset and off at sunrise, adjusting automatically throughout the year.

Brilliant. And I enjoyed forcefully throwing the old switch into the trash can.