Lea Thompson wants to direct a 'Howard the Duck' reboot

Famous for being horrible at the time, Howard the Duck is wonderful so-bad-its-wonderful fun.

In an interview about the film's 30th anniversary, superstar actor and director Lea Thompson, who rocked out as Beverly, would love to direct a reboot.

Hollywood Reporter:

Thompson is adamant she was never ashamed of Howard the Duck. What's more, she has for some time wanted to be involved with another project featuring the character. In fact, Thompson even pitched her version of a new film, which she would have helmed, to Marvel.

"Joe Quinones did some of the art for the pitch because he and Chip Zdarsky did the last run of Howard the Duck comic books," Thompson explains. "Chip and I worked together and came up with a really great pitch. Marvel liked the pitch, but they have different plans for the different characters. I still think I could do a really good job because I feel like I am the one who really understands the fans, both of the movie and the cartoon."

And fans seem to agree with her on that notion. When Thompson tweeted on the afternoon of July 8, "I see #HowardTheDuck is trending #3. That's awesome. I love my duck #WhatIf I get to direct @Marvel reboot," the post received nearly 8,000 likes and a slew of hopeful comments.