Reporter fired after being caught smearing mud on self to suggest they helped in flood recovery

A television news reporter in Germany slathered herself in mud and gave viewers the impression she helped in recovery efforts in areas hit by flooding last week. But a bystander quietly recorded her splashing mud on herself before the segment, and now she's been fired.

Above, a screengrab of Susanna Ohlen's news clip, shovel in hand. Below, the candid shot of her mudding up.

The classic American equivalent of this is reporters who carry teddy bears around with them to pose in car accidents where children die.

The fraudulent TV reporter is a staple of UK media comedy. Very much in the vein of Ms. Ohlen was Damien Day from Drop the Dead Donkey, often to be found "dunking cormorants" when reporting from oil spills or otherwise making the news go.

And then there's The Day Today's Peter O'Hanrahahanrahan: