This beard-specific shampoo and conditioner makes a difference

I am unapologetically a Gen Xer and have had a full goatee since I could grow one. There have been a few ridiculous times in life where I've shaved it, or grown a full beard. I have also been bald for as long as I can recall and have only used one soap for all my body washing: Dr. Bronner's Peppermint. Since my early 20s, I have prided myself on not having a shower full of notions and potions.

I have been growing the goatee longer the last few years, I guess to reflect my advancing age and noticed the beard being more scratchy and annoying at length. Rather than cutting it back, I tried shampoo and conditioner.

It never occurred to me to try shampoo or conditioner on my beard. I just always assumed it was meant to feel like a boar bristle brush.

The beard is much less bristle-y and the lingering scent of the stuff is nice and lasts longer than Dr. Bronners.

Probably any shampoo and conditioner would do the same thing, although as a decades-long bald person, I really have no idea.

