Trailer for Chucky TV series

Chucky is the reason I cannot simultaneously wear overalls and have my hair back without terrifying Gen Xers, and now he's going to be on television all the time.
The new show reportedly has the demon doll coming into the possession of a bullied gay teen and becoming his familiar. Just amazingly bad taste, which is really how it should be. After skipping the recent movie, Brad Dourif returns to the title role.
"The main character is a 14-year-old gay boy who's bullied and sort of lost after the recent death of his mother," says Mancini. "He's a young artist [making] sculptures with doll parts. He finds Chucky at a yard sale and buys him, but it turns out that he gets much more than he bargained for." Arthur is joined on the show by young actors Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Björgvin Arnarson. "One of the things I wanted to do was bring [the franchise] back to its Child's Play roots and have the protagonists [be] kids. But since, with the first couple of movies, we'd already delved into having little kids I wanted to explore something different, so this time we're exploring young teenagers."