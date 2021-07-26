While making its weekly rounds, an overzealous garbage truck took more than just the waste from one customer, consuming their entire blue recycle bin as well. The owners of the bin came home to find it missing, but caught the culprit in this amusing footage caught on their home security camera. Hopefully the recycle bin is recyclable.
Watch: A greedy garbage truck comically swallows the trash along with the entire bin
