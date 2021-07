If you've been vaccinated, a restaurant in Huntington Beach, California doesn't want you. But their messaging is confusing, to say the least.

Basilico's has a sign on their door that says, "NOTICE: Proof of being UNvaccinated REQUIRED." That's clear enough. But then it goes on to say, "We have zero tolerance for treasonous, anti-American stupidity," which contradicts the first line. Go figure.