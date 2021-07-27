Capitol police officer explains to Congress why the pro-Trump rioters are terrorists

When Capitol police officer Daniel Hodges appeared before Congress and was asked why he referred to the pro-Trump rioters of January 6 as terrorists, he simply read the US Code that defines terrorism:

I can see why someone would take issue with the title of "terrorist." It's gained a lot of notoriety in our vocabulary in the past few decades. And we'd like to believe that no, that couldn't happen here, no, no domestic terrorism, no homegrown threats. But I came prepared. U.S. code title 18, part one chapter 113B section 2331. The term "domestic terrorism" means activities that "involve acts dangerous a human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any state and B, appear to be intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion, or to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping, and occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States.

And what does that make the seditionist members of Congress (including the gangrenous Gosar, Gomert, Greene, and Gaetz) who encouraged, incited, and orchestrated the terrorists?