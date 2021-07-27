Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer

Do you experience feelings of dread in your basement or attic? Set in the continuity of the first two movies, Ghostbusters: Afterlife promises a balance of new characters and old comforts, including appearances from the surviving stars of the 80s' classic.
Directed by two-time Academy Award-nominated director Jason Reitman ("Up in the Air," "Juno"), "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" stars Carrie Coon ("Gone Girl," "Avengers: Infinity Wars"), Finn Wolfhard ("It," "Stranger Things"), McKenna Grace ("Gifted," "I, Tonya"), Paul Rudd ("Ant-Man," "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy"), Sigourney Weaver ("Ghostbusters" "Avatar"), Bill Murray ("Ghostbusters," "Lost in Translation"), Dan Aykroyd ("Ghostbusters," "Driving Miss Daisy"), Ernie Hudson ("Ghostbusters," "Grace and Frankie"), Annie Potts ("Ghostbusters," "Toy Story 4"), and Logan Kim ("Home Movie: The Princess Bride").
Sadly no William Atherton.