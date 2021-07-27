GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik lies again: "Pelosi bears responsibility for the tragedy that occurred on January 6"

In his must-read short book On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, historian Timothy Snyder wrote, "Post-truth is pre-fascism." He also wrote, "Fascists rejected reason in the name of will, denying objective truth in favor of a glorious myth articulated by leaders who claimed to give voice to the people."

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is a perfect example of a glorious myth spreader. The Big Lie spreader has added a new lie to her portfolio of fascist-friendly fibs. This time Stefanik is going around telling anyone willing to listen that Nancy Pelosi is responsible for the violent Republic terrorists who invaded the Capitol during the deadly January 6 riot and failed Presidential coup.

In front of cameras, Stefanik said, "The American people deserve to know the truth. That Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility, as speaker of the House, for the tragedy that occurred on Jan. 6."

This is a lie. As Business Insider points out, "congressional leaders are not responsible for security at the US Capitol"

Republicans have increasingly blamed Pelosi for the Capitol attack, pointing to security failures that day. But congressional leaders are not responsible for security at the US Capitol, and the insurrection itself was provoked by President Donald Trump and his lies about the 2020 election. He falsely claimed the election was "stolen" from him. Before the violent assault on the Capitol began, Trump gave an incendiary speech filled with falsehoods about the election. This came after a weekslong effort by Trump and his allies to overturn the election, during which they pushed baseless claims of mass voter fraud. During his speech, Trump urged his supporters to march on the Capitol.

House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik: "The American people deserve to know the truth. That Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility, as speaker of the House, for the tragedy that occurred on Jan. 6." pic.twitter.com/24IXfoMPrI — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 27, 2021

As you might have guessed, Stefanik voted to overturn the election, making her responsible for the riot and that's why she is eager to blame someone else for her destructive actions.