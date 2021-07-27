LeVar Burton guest hosts 'Jeopardy!' while history is made

Fan favorite LeVar Burton guest-hosted Jeopardy! for the first time and absolutely fit the role, considerably better than quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But the history that was made was not because he was the first African American host, Robin Roberts beat him to that distinction. Was it the first Star Trek actor? Well, yes, but big deal. Patrick Stewart would be a pretty formidable Jeopardy! host too. It was because in all of Jeopardy!'s 37 season history no player has ever recorded a lower score.

Patrick Pearce, a product specialist from Fountain View, California, scored a $-7,400. Wrong answer after penalized wrong answer, Pearce kept chipping away lower and lower. The previous record was held by Stephanie Hull on March 12th, 2015. Pearce's $-7,400 breaks a record previously held by Stephanie Hull since March 12th, 2015, when she posted $-6,800.