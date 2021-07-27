Matt Gaetz future sister-in-law speaks out about the "literal pedophile"

Roxanne Luckey, whose sister Ginger is planning to marry the alleged sex offender Matt Gaetz, expounds on her experiences with the very creepy-sounding US Congressperson from Florida.

Daily Beast:

"I saw the character and type of person he is, and when everything came out about him, I honestly, unfortunately, was not surprised," Luckey said in one video.

"As someone who has personally experienced a ton of creepy old politician men hitting on me when I was underage, and experiencing sexual assault at that age by people of power, it's very disheartening and I have zero tolerance of people like [Gaetz]," said Roxanne, who in 2020 worked briefly as a White House intern. She added that she is "tired of them getting away with this type of stuff."

After the videos were posted, Ginger Luckey hit back at her sister, telling The Daily Beast she had a history of "destructive behavior."

Roxanne, who is 20 now, said she was sharing her experiences in part because of her interactions with powerful men and her belief that it is important to "hold people accountable to whatever extent we can."