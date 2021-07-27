"My hind leg!" Ranting Tennessee megachurch pastor says he will forbid mask-wearing in church

Pastor Greg Locke of the Global Vision Bible Church in Tennessee pastor told his congregation that he wouldn't tolerate mask-wearers in his church, according to an article in The Lexington Herald-Leader'.

"If they go through round two and you start showing up (with) all these masks and all this nonsense, I will ask you to leave," Locke in a four-minute screaming anti-government diatribe during his Sunday service. "I will ask you to leave. I am not playing these Democrat games up in this church."

He also said the church will defy any order to close its doors. "They will be serving Frosty's in Hell before we shut this place down, just because a buck-wild demon-possessed government tells us to," he said.

Locke's comments come at a time when areas around the country are considering requiring face masks as the Delta variant burns through the unvaccinated population.

Locke's colorful rant was posted to YouTube (the portion of interest starts here). "I ain't playing these stupid games," he said. "A bunch of pastors talking about how much they want to see people heal and they're afraid to baptize people because of a delta variant — I'm sick of it."

Video and transcription: