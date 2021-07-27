Watch: Matt Gaetz's future sister-in-law explains why he's "weird and creepy" in a series of posts

After posting on TikTok that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is a "literal pedophile," his future sister-in-law followed up with three more posts explaining why he is so "weird and creepy."

Roxanne Luckey, the 20-year-old younger sister of Gaetz's fiancee Ginger Luckey, said that her first video was just a "short little humorous thing," but there was "so much more to the story about what I know about Matt Gaetz."

She tells the story of her experience as an intern in Washington D.C. last summer when she was 19 years old, when Gaetz (under investigation for sex trafficking with a minor) pushed an older man ("around Matt's age") to ask her out.

"I saw the character and type of person he is," she said about Gaetz, "and when everything came out about him, I honestly, unfortunately, was not surprised."

From the Daily Beast:

After the videos were posted, Ginger Luckey hit back at her sister, telling The Daily Beast she had a history of "destructive behavior." Roxanne, who is 20 now, said she was sharing her experiences in part because of her interactions with powerful men and her belief that it is important to "hold people accountable to whatever extent we can." "There is so much more to the story and about what I know about Matt Gaetz," she added. "It is definitely a serious situation."

Luckey's TikTok videos are compiled together in one YouTube video here: