At Morey's Piers in Wildwood, NJ, a teenager had a bonus surprise when riding the SpringShot slingshot bungee attraction. Watch the clip below. I bet it was more traumatic for the seagull.
Watch teen's close encounter with seagull on slingshot ride at amusement park
Crap gadgets reborn as "Dead Startup Toys"
Dead Startup Toys is selection of classic crap gadgets recreated in nonfunctional funsize form. There are adorable Juiceros and Jibos, internet-of-things drink coolers, the well-meaning but hell-bent One Laptop Per Child, and of course the greatest of them all, the Theranos blood assay Minilab that raised nearly a billion dollars and was for all intents…
Team Trump's new social media platform is called "Gettr" and it's recommending that I follow Hitler
Politico reports that a new social network app named "Gettr" is in fact developed by Team Trump. It's described as having been "quietly launched" by Trump's former spokesman Jason Miller, a charitable way of describing something so workaday and generic it's not clear if it's ready to be noticed. There are spelling errors in its…
Venture capitalists launch Future, an "optimistic" tech site
Future is a new online magazine from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz offering "optimistic" coverage of tech to counter everyone else's growing discomfort with it. Here's Sonal Chokshi, Editor in Chief: We are pro-tech, pro-future, pro-change. But we are also "informed optimists", not freewheeling futurists making predictions without any skin in the game. So even…
