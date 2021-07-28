A Trump endorsement ain't what it's cracked up to be, as one candidate learned

If a GOP candidate running for a US House seat wants out, all they have to do is get Donald Trump to endorse them. At least if you live in North Texas. Candidate Susan Wright, who had earned Trump's stamp of approval, ran against Jake Ellzey in a Texas congressional race. And although she started off ahead, the Trump favorite fell behind and lost, as was reported yesterday.

From USA Today:

The victory by Texas state legislator Jake Ellzey makes Trump's endorsement look something like a new smartphone in a world of rapidly evolving technology, analysts said.

"Yeah, it'll still do stuff for you, and you'd rather have it than nothing, but it's becoming more obsolete by the day," said Republican strategist Liz Mair. "And its firepower looks increasingly weak when contrasted with newer models."

Ellzey scored a come-from-behind victory over Trump-backed Susan Wright, the widow of the late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, in a special congressional election runoff near Dallas. Ellzey took more than 53% of the vote in Texas' 6th Congressional District, with results from almost all precincts reported.