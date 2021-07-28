Ad for liquid bandage stars talking wound

I just saw a new advertisement for New-Skin liquid bandages on TV and though you'd all like to see it too. It features a neat, deep, meat-red cut in someone's hand. The cut is talking. The cut's edges flap like human lips. The things it is saying are unpleasant and related to the inadequacy of traditional sticky bandages. The talking cut is drowned in a blob of New-Skin liquid bandage. It attempts to continue talking but its muffled voice can no longer be understood.

It turns out there are several of these ads, so I compiled them into a single video for you to clench your teeth at in skincrawling dread. One of them features a talking cut that bisects an extensor tendon in the sufferer's hand.

Sadly, the agency is not named at the usual places.