Ebay official jailed after sending critics of company dead pig fetus

Ebay security supervisor Philip Cooke, 56, was jailed for 18 months Wednesday for harassing critics of the company online. Cooke, a former police officer, targeted a Massachusetts couple who published a consumer rights newsletter, sending them a preserved pig fetus and a book about coping with the death of a spouse as part of a "carefully planned" campaign of harassment.

…in three stages, according to the US Department of Justice (DoJ). In the first, disturbing packages were sent to the couple, including live cockroaches and a bloody pig mask. The second phase involved some of the accused sending Twitter messages to the pair, complaining about the newsletter and saying they would visit the couple at home. The DoJ alleged they "planned these messages to become increasingly disturbing, culminating with 'doxing' the victims (ie publishing their home address)".

eBay said it "cooperated fully and extensively with law enforcement authorities throughout the process", presumably after it cooperated fully and extensively with its own employees, six of whom have either pleaded guilty or are going to trial over the stalking campaign.