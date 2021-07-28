Get a two-pack of LED smart bulbs with 16 million color options for under $12

What's your stockpile of available light bulbs like these days? We're guessing it's a little thinner than it used to be. Not too long ago, when incandescent bulbs roamed the Earth like dinosaurs, we'd invariably have a 6-pack, 10-pack, or a freakin' kitchen cabinet chock full of light bulbs whenever one needed to be replaced.

But that was in the day before LEDs. And while new LED lights are unquestionably a step forward in power usage, longevity, and versatility, they definitely aren't cheaper than old bulbs. And heck, we told you LEDs were on the way almost a decade ago.

Well, this deal on GoSund 75W LED Smart RGB Color Changing Light Bulbs is a (…wait for it…) smart way to get a few of these LEDs ready to go and bolster your ready backups when you need 'em. Or maybe you just want to be proactive and change out all the bulbs in your house now. Trust us, we won't judge.

Unlike those old bulbs that came in white or soft white color options, these bulbs can do 'em all, able to let you dial up 75 watts in 16 million different colors through the accompanying GoSund app to set just the mood you want in your space. Cast a soothing blue or green glow to chill you out or even flip it into one of its eight scene modes when it changes from red to green to give your Christmas party a whole new vibe this year.

Once it's paired to your smartphone or tablet, this bulb can do more than change colors. You can turn it off or on via the app, no matter where you are, or even put it on a timer function so it lights, dims, or changes color at the exact time you decide. And if you do happen to be home, it's controllable via your favorite smart speaker as well, so just say the word to your Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or other speakers, and set your light your way with your voice. And yes, it's also dimmable, able to serve up any brightness between 1 and 100 percent, all while only consuming 20 percent of the energy of those old bulbs.

Regularly $18 for a 2-pack, the GoSund 75W LED Smart RGB Color Changing Light Bulbs are not only discounted to $13.99, but you can also save an extra 15 percent by using the code ANNUAL15 during checkout as part of this Semi-Annual Sale. That cuts your final total down to just $11.89.