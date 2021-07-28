Restaurant now offers $200 french fries to accompany their $300 burger

New York City's Serendipity 3 restaurant already sells a $300 burger. Want fries with that? Now you can finally have them, for $200 more. This month, Guinness World Records certified the Crème de la Crème Pomme Frites as the most expensive order of fries on the planet. From Reuters:

The Crème de la Crème Pomme Frites start out as Chipperbec potatoes. They are blanched – or scalded – in vinegar and champagne. Then they fry in pure goose fat, not oil, and not once but twice, so they are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

Sprinkled with edible gold and seasoned with truffle salt and truffle oil, they are served on a crystal plate with an orchid, thin-sliced truffles, and a Mornay cheese dip. The sauce, too, is infused with truffles, a rare seasonal mushroom.

"Truffle is the main star here," said Corporate Executive Chef Frederick Schoen-Kiewert.