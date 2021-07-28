State rep pleads guilty to allowing violent protesters inside Ohio state capital

Oregon state lawmaker Rep. Mike Nearman (R) pleaded guilty to official misconduct and was banned from the state capitol for 18 months. The Capitol was closed to the public during the pandemic of December, but Nearman was filmed opening a side door to let rioters in. In a scuffle that turned violent, the police were forced to deal with the protestors.

Nearman initially claimed he did not support what the group did upon entering, but later admitted to the judge that he opened the door to "appear favorable to certain groups."

It didn't help Nearman's case that he was secretly recorded telling protesters how he would help them enter the closed state Capitol.

Besides serving 80 hours of community service, Nearman must also pay $2,700 in restitution to the legislature.