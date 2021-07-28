Super-Fun-Pak Comix, feat. Percival Dunwoody, RNNR, and Seed Selling!

TWO brand new Tom the Dancing Bug books are coming out this November: Tom the Dancing Bug Awakens; and Tom the Dancing Bug, Without the Bad Ones! You can reserve your copies by pre-ordering (at a lower price) today! RIGHT HERE AND NOW.

"Behold the wondrous, whimsical, witty world that is Tom the Dancing Bug! If you're someone who's not a fan of potent political humor with an incisive absurdist twist that's not only consistently funny, but downright therapeutic for an ailing world, I suggest you avoid this book like the plague. For everyone else, it's a MUST-READ!" –Mark Hamill

SIGN UP for Tom the Dancing Bug's INNER HIVE. Join the team that makes Tom the Dancing Bug possible, and get exclusive access to comics before they are published anywhere, sneak peeks, insider scoops, extra comics, and lots of other stuff. #Fun! JOIN THE INNER HIVE.

YOU can also sign up for the new free Tom the Dancing Bug Newsletter.

PLUS you can follow @RubenBolling on the Twitters, and a Face Book, and perhaps some Insta-grams.

AND ALSO READ more Tom the Dancing Bug comics on Boing Boing.