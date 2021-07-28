This Adobe training collection explores Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator, and more

The trick to the Adobe Creative Cloud isn't what it can do. As the gold standard in digital creation for as long as most of us can remember, there isn't much this app collection can't accomplish in editing video, enhancing photos, creating graphics, fine-tuning audio, and more.

No, the trick of Adobe CC is all about what you can do. If an unskilled driver can make all kinds of trouble with the mightiest of vehicles if they don't know what they're doing, it stands to reason that you'll be totally lost in Adobe CC without the right guidance. Get a real handle on these premium tools with the instruction in The 2021 Complete Learn Adobe Training Certification Bundle.

The package doesn't cover all two dozen apps in the Adobe CC collection, but over 11 courses including more than 64 hours of training, learners will certainly get a leg up in using some of CC's biggest and brightest tools like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere, as well as a handful of the lesser-known stars in the Adobe constellation.

As the center of the Adobe CC galaxy, it only makes sense to start with Photoshop training, and users can get the full 411 on everything involving image editing with the Adobe Photoshop CC: Complete Beginner to Advanced Training course. But while Photoshop is the acknowledged king for editing photos, that doesn't mean it's the be-all, end-all when it comes to images.

The Adobe Lightroom Classic CC: Photo Editing Course and Adobe Lightroom CC: Photo Editing Course explore the organizational and processing abilities of Lightroom, which can actually make the app just as useful as anything you'll find in Photoshop, especially if you're a photographer.

Meanwhile, the Complete Adobe Premiere Pro CC Course: Beginner to Advanced 2021 does for video what Photoshop does for images, including full training in how to do professional-grade, multi-track video editing, as well as creating graphics, handling complex video procession, producing special effects, and more.

Since effects work can often take some extra-specialized knowledge, there's also a course here in using Adobe After Effects, the digital motion graphics app for tackling more advanced effects work, including animations all the way up to multi-layer visual effects that can look like Hollywood-quality work if you know what you're doing. You'll also find training in Adobe Premiere Rush for cutting high-quality videos right on your smartphone.

For the audio fans, there's also in-depth instruction in doing intricate audio work with Adobe Audition. Web designers get a full explainer for using Adobe XD, and graphic designers will get plenty out of training with the always popular Adobe Illustrator.

Normally $200 per course, The 2021 Complete Learn Adobe Training Certification Bundle contains all the top-notch training you need to get started in Adobe CC. It's discounted now to about $5 per course at just $59.99.