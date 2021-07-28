Weird Rep. Andrew Clyde doubles down on "normal tourist visit" description of Capitol riot

Rep. Andrew S. Clyde (R-Ga.), wearing orange makeup in a show of fealty to his god-emperor-in-exile, doubled down on his bizarre "normal tourist visit" description of the January 6 Capitol riot during a Rules Committee meeting last night.

Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-MD) Clyde's read Clyde's original statement to him and asked him to comment:

Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall showed people in an orderly fashion staying between the stanchions and ropes, taking videos and pictures. You know, if you didn't know the TV footage was a video from January the 6th, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.

After reading it, Raskin said to Clyde, "Those are your words."

"And I stand by that exact statement as I said it," Clyde said.

Cylde is absolutely correct that his " exact statement," is unimpeachable, in the same way the following statement would be correct:

Watching Charles Manson, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Tex Watson as they drove up Cielo Drive in Benedict Canyon showed people in an orderly fashion staying in their lane, obeying traffic laws. You know, if you didn't know it was on the evening of August the 8th, 1969, you would actually think it was a normal sightseeing drive.

For some reason, Weird Clyde doesn't want to talk about any photos or videos taken that day besides the one that reminds him of a normal tourist visit.

Like this one:

Andrew Clyde (@rep_clyde), the person screaming at the far left of this photo, is the person who recently likened the brutal, wildly out of control, deadly violent Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol to overthrow the will of the people, to a "normal tourist visit." pic.twitter.com/bs4twxu1lZ — Bryan Smith (@bryrsmith) May 18, 2021

Or this one: