A Colorado cop was arrested on felony charges after new video shows him violently abusing a man

Disturbing video caught on a body cam shows a cop violently arresting a man in Aurora, Colorado. The man can be heard saying, "What did I do?" "I can't breathe," and "You're killing me bro," as police office John Haubert presses the man's face into the ground, bloodies his head with a pistol, and even threatens to shoot him. The cop has since been arrested on felony charges, while another cop was also arrested for not stopping the abuse.

From NPR:

Aurora police Chief Vanessa Wilson called the arrest a "very despicable act" at the press conference.

"This video will shock your conscience. It is very disturbing," said Wilson, who took over the department last year. "We're disgusted. We're angry. This is not police work. We don't train this."

Haubert is under investigation over possible attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault and felony menacing in connection with the Friday incident, according to arrest warrant affidavits written by an Aurora police detective and obtained by The Denver Post.

Officer Francine Martinez faces charges over allegedly not intervening to try to stop Haubert's purported use of force, the documents say. A new Colorado police accountability law requires law enforcement to intervene when they witness abuses of force. …

Wilson said she moved quickly to put the officers on leave and release the body camera footage to shed light on an incident she said is "anomaly" in a department trying to do better. She apologized to the man who was beaten up.

"This is not the Aurora police department," Wilson said. "This was criminal."