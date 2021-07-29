Arthur is the longest-running kids' TV show in history, according to NPR, and it's coming to an end after 25 years. It vastly outlasted contemporary series such as Magic School Bus and Hey Arnold, maintaining its 1990s ligne claire art style deep into a new century.

The news of the show ending was first floated earlier this month in an interview featured in the July 13 episode of the podcast Finding D.W., where Arthur writer Kathy Waugh revealed that the show was no longer in production, and the final episode was completed years ago. "I think Arthur should come back," she said. "I know I'm not alone in thinking they made a mistake." Still, this might not be the end of Arthur: The statement from Greenwald adds that "producer GBH and PBS KIDS are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways."

The Postcards from Buster side-series was noted, among other things, for being furiously denounced by Bush-era education secretary Margaret Spellings after a 2005 episode was scheduled in which Buster meets a rabbit with a "mom and a stepmom." Spellings threatened PBS's funding and the network canned the episode.

15 years later, Spelling was reduced to defending confederate statues while Arthur enjoys gay weddings.