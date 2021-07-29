Americans are getting the covid vaccine in secret to avoid being ostracized by their families

CNN's Aya Elamroussi reports on people in Missouri who have gotten the covid vaccine secretly because they fear their friends and families will ostracize them. To get vaccinated against the killer disease is now a mark of shame among conspiracy-obsessed Americans who see the pandemic as a political sham and are openly shunning and excluding people who are vaccinated.

In a hospital produced video, Frase said one pharmacist at her hospital told her "they've had several people come in to get vaccinated who have tried to sort of disguise their appearance and even went so far as to say, 'please, please, please don't let anybody know that I got this vaccine.'" Frase told CNN if a patient asks for privacy to get vaccinated, the hospital tries to accommodate the request — whether at the drive-thru window or at their cars. "Anything we can do to get people in a place that they're comfortable receiving the vaccine," Frase said.

Only 41% of Missourans are double-vaccinated against Covid (Alabama is worst, at 34.11%; nowhere has yet cracked 70%) and the state is among those suffeing most from the latest wave of Covid.

It's popular to point out that many anti-vaxxers and Covid conspiracists are on the crunchy soccer-mom left, but the reality is they are overwhelmingly conservative and it is fundamentally a right-wing phenomenon.