Earlier this month, indie chanteuse Angel Olsen teased her forthcoming EP of 1980s covers with her slow and dreamy take on Laura Branigan's "Gloria." Today, she brings the mood to Men Without Hats' "Safety Dance" (1980).

The EP, titled Aisles, will be released August 20 and also includes covers of Billy Idol's "Eyes Without A Face," OMD's "If You Leave," and Alphaville's "Forever Young."

And here's the original version of "Safety Dance":

(Thanks Gil Kaufman!)