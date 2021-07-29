After video emerged showing an Atlanta cop kicking a handcuffed woman in the head, Atlanta Police Deartment released a statement saying that kicking handcuffed women in the head "appears to fall outside our standards and training" and promised an expedited investigation. The officers were removed from duty.
Atlanta cop filmed kicking handcuffed woman in head
- police brutality
Cops who killed porcupines for fun will do jail time
In 2020, two police officers in Rockland, Maine, were fired after "beating porcupines to death" for the pleasure of it, and charged with animal cruelty. Addison Cox, 28, of Warren, and Michael A. Rolerson, 31, of Searsmont, plead guilty to the charges and were sentenced to 90 and 270 days in jail respectively, with most… READ THE REST
Officer of the Month indicted on assault charge
Lucas Vieira was anointed Patrol Officer of the Month in the July 2021 issue of the Houston Police Officers' Union newsletter, sharing the award with Thomas Serrano after a successful drug bust. Also this July, Lucas Viera was charged with aggravated assault after telling another cop to shoot someone running from a traffic stop, beating… READ THE REST
Utah cop shot handcuffed man in police station, his third killing: "You're about to die, friend!"
On Aug. 23, 2019, Utah man Michael Chad Breinholt was taken into custody at West Valley City station after turning up drunk at his girlfriend's workplace. His arms were handcuffed behind his back. He resisted being handled by an officer, who shouted that Breinholt "got my gun!" Footage shows Breinholt reached for it, but did… READ THE REST
