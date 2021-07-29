Custom device just plays the Monkey Island theme on a PC speaker

No other music is required, obviously, and the methodology used to recreate the 1990 DOS experience here is incredibly fastidious; code is provided!
Thanassis Tsiodras:
TL;DR:
I modified DOSBox to extract the frequency/delay value pairs of the Monkey Island PC-Speaker songs.
I then used Huffman compression to squeeze all music inside an ATtiny85 (512 bytes of RAM, 8 KB of flash)
Once I managed that, I then created a small circuit with a speaker – to play the music…
…as a gift for my nieces and nephews; whom I'll see next week after more than a year's isolation (COVID)!
For comparison, here's the original (emulated):